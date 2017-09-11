Trailer : Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 9

Larry David is back, and nothing has changed… season 9 of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” is coming back to HBO in October. Check out the trailer above.

Curb Your Enthusiasm stars ‘Seinfeld’ co-creator Larry David as himself in an unsparing, but tongue-in-cheek depiction of his life. Shot in a vérité style and featuring celebrities playing themselves, the episodes are improvised by the actors from an outline created by David. The series also stars Cheryl Hines as Larry’s ex-wife Cheryl, Jeff Garlin as David’s manager Jeff, Susie Essman as Jeff’s wife Susie and JB Smoove as Leon.

Don’t miss the Season 9 premiere of Curb Your Enthusiasm on October 1 at 10 PM, only on HBO. Starring Larry David, Cheryl Hines, Jeff Garlin and J.B. Smoove.