Kingsman star Taron Egerton joins A Private War

Taron Egerton, star of the upcoming “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” is joining Rosamund Pike on the cast of “A Private War”, directed by Matthew Heineman.

Pike stars as war journalist Marie Colvin in a thriller that is told from the front lines of the most dangerous battlefields in the world. Deadline reports that Colvin was known as a woman as comfortable downing Martinis with the posh elite of high-society as she was staring down warlords and fleeing from gunfire. Driven by an enduring desire to bear witness and give voice to the voiceless, Colvin’s conflict zone coverage included Chechnya, Kosovo, Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, where she lost her left eye in 2001. Colvin, who wore a distinctive eye patch after that, died in early 2012 during a rocket attack covering the civil war in Syria for the U.K.’s Sunday Times.

Egerton will play a journalist with a war background, who follows Colvin from war zone to war zone. The film begins production in November from a script written by Arash Amel, based on an article that featured in Vanity Fair by Marie Brenner entitled “Marie Colvin’s Private War”.