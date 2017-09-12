Another Stephen King novel to get a film adaptation

Stephen King’s novel “Suffer the Little Children” is set to get the big screen treatment, with Deadline reporting that it’s getting adapted to a feature film by writer-director Sean Carter. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the success of “IT”, however it’s not a surprising one as not many of King’s novels don’t get picked up for some form of adaptation.

“Suffer The Little Children” is a supernatural thriller that centers on a recently divorced first-grade schoolteacher who notices some “unsettling” traits in the children in her class: flashes of a bizarre texture lurking underneath their skin and a chilling, conspiratorial secrecy to the way they play together. And now, people in her new town are dying mysteriously. Is this all just paranoia, or is something more disturbing happening to the children in this town?

Craig Flores, Nicolas Chartier and Sriram Das are on board to produce the film. Flores is also working on an adaptation for another of King’s novels, “Rose Madder”, which is being directed by Assaf Bernstein.

Carter said of the adaptation: