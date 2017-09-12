Daniel Dae Kim in talks to replace Ed Skrein in Hellboy

Following Ed Skrein’s controversial exit from the “Hellboy” reboot, the production was left with a hole to fill. Skrein was set to play character Major Ben Daimio, but later withdrew after criticisms of whitewashing claims headed up the debate. In the comic books, Daimio is a character of Asian descent.

Reports are now that Daniel Dae Kim is in talks to take over the role, with the Korean-American actor potentially on board (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Major Ben Daimio is described as a rugged military member of the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense who, due to a supernatural encounter, can turn into a jaguar when angered or in pain. The character is Japanese-American in the “Hellboy” comics by creator Mike Mignola.

Neil Marshall is at the helm of the “Hellboy” reboot, with David Marshall in the lead role. Ian McShane, Milla Jovovich, Sasha Lane and Penelope Mitchell will also star.