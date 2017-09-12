Mike Myers in talks to join Queen biopic

We all know that Mike Myers knows how to sing “Bohemian Rhapsody”, as proved in “Wayne’s World”, and now reports are that Myers is in talks to join the Queen biopic of the same name as the epic song.

Deadline is reporting that Myers could join the cast of the Bryan Singer-directed film, but it’s unclear at this stage what role he would take on.

If his role in the film is confirmed, he would be the biggest name on the cast thus far, with a relatively small-named cast announced for the biopic. Rami Malek is on board to play Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, and the rest of the band is made up with Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy and Joe Mazzello. Lucy Bonyton recently signed on as the role of Mercury’s lifetime partner and muse, Mary Austin.

Watch the clip below for a refresher of Myers in “Wayne’s World” singing “Bohemian Rhapsody”.