Leonardo DiCaprio wants to play Stan Lee in a biopic

I think there’s no doubt that there’ll be a biopic made about Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee, and AIPT! have noted that Leonardo DiCaprio has expressed to the man himself that he’d like a shot at playing him.

During a panel at HASCOM, a member of the audience asked Lee who would play him in a potential biopic, with the creator responding:

“Believe it or not, I’ve already discussed it with Leonardo DiCaprio,” Lee told the audience. “He’s a neighbor of mine and we were talking one day some months ago, and he said, ‘Boy it’d be fun to do your story on the screen.’” So I said, ‘Well, I’ll audition you.’ Gotta make sure the guy can do it.”

DiCaprio is a self-declared fan of Marvel Comics, with Lee confirming this:

“He has all the walls covered with big Marvel posters and everything,” Lee said. “He’s got very good taste.”

Of course it’s all been said hypothetically at this stage, and there’s a lot of life in Lee yet. He’s still set to appear in a bunch of forthcoming Marvel flicks in his trademark cameo. Nonetheless, Fox Studios owns the life rights of Stan Lee, so anything is possible at any time. On a related note, anyone interested in buying my life rights?! Lotta material for a blockbuster, you have my word on that one.