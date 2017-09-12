Casting : Liev Schreiber & Diego Luna; Walton Goggins; Jack Huston; Jane Seymour

Woody Allen’s new project, which is yet untitled, has added Liev Schreiber and Diego Luna to its cast, joining other cast members Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez, Jude Law, Annaleigh Ashford, Rebecca Hall, Cherry Jones, Will Rogers and Kelly Rohrbach. The project is a collaboration with Amazon.

Though casting news has been trickling through for the film, details surrounding plot and title are still unknown. This is fairly typical of Allen, who notoriously hides this sort of information until the bitter end. Allen’s new flick “Wonder Wheel” is having its worldwide debut at the New York Film Festival next month, and stars James Belushi, Juno Temple, Justin Timberlake and Kate Winslet and is set in 1950s Coney Island.

Walton Goggins has been cast in “Them That Follow”, a dramatic thriller set to begin production in Ohio next month. Olivia Colman, Alice Englert and Thomas Mann are also set to star in the flick, which is set deep in the wilds of Appalachia where believers handle death-dealing snakes to prove themselves before God (via Deadline).

Goggins will play Lemuel Childs, the unshakable preacher determined to protect this way of life in a world that is changing and turning against their traditions. Fearing the erosion of his church and the possible loss of his daughter Mara (Englert) to the outside world, he is faced with preventing his community from breaking apart.

Brittany Poulton and Daniel Savage will be directing the flick, and it will be produced by Bradley Gallo, Michael Helfant, Gerard Butler, Alan Siegel and Danielle Robinson.

Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” has added another face, with Jack Huston added to the bill. Huston recently starred in “Boardwalk Empire” another Scorsese production.Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel, Bobby Cannavale and Ray Romano are already on board the production, which Scorsese will direct for Netflix.

At this stage Huston’s role in the film is being kept under wraps, which is about Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran, a reputed hitman suspected of involvement in the disappearance and murder of Teamsters leader Jimmy Hoffa. DeNiro is on board to play Sheeran, and Pacino will play Hoffa.

“The Irishman” is based on the book by Charles Brandt entitled “I Heard You Paint Houses: Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran and the Inside Story of the Mafia, the Teamsters, and the Final Ride by Jimmy Hoffa”. News via Deadline.

Jane Seymour has been given the lead role in TV series “Let’s Get Physical”, a modern-day story set in the world of aerobics that takes its comedy cue from the ‘80s (via Deadline). The former Bond-girl will play one of four leads, alongside Matt Jones, Chris Diamantopoulos and AnnaLynne McCord. It’s set to begin production this month in Halifax for a 2018 release.

“Let’s Get Physical” is about Joe (Jones), a slacker named who makes a reluctant comeback in the fitness industry after his dad, Colonel Tom Force, aka “The Godfather of Aerobics,” unexpectedly passes away and wills his son the broken-down family gym. In a Brewster’s Millions-type switch, to receive the family fortune and estate, Joe must take on his archnemesis Barry Cross (Diamantopoulos), who has become a highly successful fitness entrepreneur. Against all odds, they face off in the ultimate battle of masculinity: the National Aerobics Championships. McCord plays Claudia Cross, Joe’s former sweetheart who is now Barry’s wife and a tech-savvy businesswoman. Seymour will play Joe’s mother Janet Force, a former Miss Texas who is obsessed with maintaining the family fitness legacy and anti-aging remedies.