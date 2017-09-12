Day of the Dead remake planned to release this year

The remake for “Day of the Dead” has officially been acquired from Sabian Films, and is likely to release later this year. The film has been directed by Hèctor Hernández Vicens and stars Sophie Skelton, Johnathon Schaech and Marcos Vanco, as well as Jeff Gum, Lorina Kamburova, Nick Loeb, Rachel O’Meara, Debbie Sherman, Luke Cousins, Nathan Cooper, and Cristina Serafini..

The plot line, per the director: “Day of the Dead” follows a former medical student tormented by a dark figure from her past, who happens to be a half-human, half-zombie hell-bent on destroying her.

Schaech is playing the new version of the zombie Bub from the original movie, and the flick is set years after a zombie invasion wiped out the Earth’s population.

Below are some images from the production, courtesy of Bloody Disgusting: