Trailer : Downsizing

The first trailer for “Downsizing” has arrived, opening at the Venice Film Festival and debuting to critical acclaim.

Matt Damon, Christoph Waltz, Hong Chau and Kristen Wiig discover size does matter in DOWNSIZING, from Academy Award® winning director Alexander Payne.

“Downsizing” hits cinemas on Boxing Day.

Downsizing imagines what might happen if, as a solution to over-population, Norwegian scientists discover how to shrink humans to five inches tall and propose a 200-year global transition from big to small. People soon realize how much further money goes in a miniaturized world, and with the promise of a better life, everyman Paul Safranek (Matt Damon) and wife Audrey (Kristen Wiig) decide to abandon their stressed lives in Omaha in order to get small and move to a new downsized community — a choice that triggers life-changing adventures.