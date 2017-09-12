Trailer : The Disaster Artist

James Franco’s “The Disaster Artist” debuted at TIFF to rave reviews this week, and for the rest of us they’ve released an official full length trailer.

Franco plays Tommy Wiseau of the infamous best-bad movie “The Room” in a film that depicts the making of his film. Check out the new trailer above, and see it in cinemas from December 1.

Based on Greg Sestero's best-selling tell-all about the making of Tommy Wiseau's cult-classic disasterpiece The Room ("The Greatest Bad Movie Ever Made").