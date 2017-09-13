First look at Kiefer Sutherland in new Flatliners

A new TV spot for the upcoming reboot of “Flatliners” is much the same as the trailers released, but also gives us a first glimpse as Kiefer Sutherland’s character. Sutherland starred in the original 1990 “Flatliners” as Nelson Wright, one of the team that was playing with death.

The upcoming movie will be a sequel to the original, but largely seems to follow the same plot line, with a group of students discovering what comes after death and then bringing each other back to life.

The small glimpse of Sutherland in the TV spot sees him as a medical professor, possibly teaching the students that start experimenting to see what happens after you die. Ellen Page, Nina Dobrev, Diego Luna, James Norton and Kiersey Clemons play the students messing with the afterlife.

Niels Arden Oplev directs the new “Flatliners”, which is due for release September 29.