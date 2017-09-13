Disney’s release schedule announced : Nicole, Star Wars 9, Artemis Fowl, Aladdin, Christopher Robin

Disney have announced a slew of release dates for upcoming films on their agenda, locking in some big films for the next two years.

Anna Kendrick will star in Disney’s “Nicole”, playing Santa Claus’s daughter. The “Pitch Perfect” star will appear alongside Bill Hader in the fairy tale movie, which has been set for November 8, 2019 release – just in time for the holiday season.

The film sees title character Nicole (Kendrick) forced to take over the family business when her father retires and brother (Hader) ends up getting cold feet prior to his first big Christmas Eve flight. Despite the similarity to the plot of “The Santa Clause”, the films are unrelated. Marc Lawrence is directing and writing the script.

Following the announcement that J.J. Abrams will be taking over directing duties for “Star Wars 9”, Disney also revealed that the release date for the film has been pushed back to December 20, 2019 – a significant shift from its intended May 2019 release. Despite the shift in directors for the “Han Solo” flick, the release date for this one remains unchanged at May 25, 2018.

In lieu of the change in the “Star Wars 9” date, Guy Ritchie’s “Aladdin” will take its original spot, now scheduled for May 24, 2019. “Artemis Fowl”, a previously untitled Disney live-action, has been penned in for August 9, 2019. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, the film is an adaptation of the adult fantasy novel series by Eoin Colfer.

Meanwhile, the yet-untitled Christopher Robin flick has been set for August 3, 2018. It’s being directed by Marc Forster and stars Ewen McGregor as an adult Christopher Robin, with Hayley Atwell to play his wife. The movie is purely a fictional tale.