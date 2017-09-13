Robotech recruits writer from Wonder Woman

The upcoming adaptation for “Robotech” has “IT” director Andres Muschietti at the helm, and now they’ve found their writer with Jason Fuchs, who co-wrote “Wonder Woman”. Fuchs will pen the screenplay for Sony’s film, which is based on the 80’s anime TV series.

Deadline reports that Fuchs, who also wrote “Pan”, will team up with Muschietti to work on the adaption from scratch. Andy’s sister Barbara Muschietti will be on board to produce the film, which is based on the TV series by Harmony Gold USA and Japan’s Tatsunoko Productions.

“Robotech” takes place in an era when Earth has developed giant robots from the technology of an alien spacecraft that crashed on a South Pacific island. The residents of the third planet from the sun are now using that converted tech to fight off an impending alien invasion.