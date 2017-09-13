Trailer : The Commuter

“The Commuter” is an action-thriller that sees Liam Neeson as train commuter Michael get caught up in a deadly criminal conspiracy. EW have the exclusive first look at the film with the debut teaser trailer.

Jaume Collet-Serra directs the film, which also stars Vera Farmiga.

Michael’s been commuting into New York City for the past 10 years. His decade-long routine is interrupted, however, by the arrival of a mysterious passenger played by Vera Farmiga, who asks him to solve a puzzle and uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on his train. What seems like a harmless psychological game soon turns deadly, as Michael races to win the game before the last stop.

The film will be in theatres January 12, 2018.