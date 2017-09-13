Glass : a very different superhero movie

This year’s movie by M. Night Shyamalan, “Split” was well-received but the big surprise came with the ending, revealing itself as tied into the “Unbreakable” universe. Following the big reveal, Shyamalan announced a sequel to both “Unbreakable” and “Split” entitled “Glass”, taking its name from the Samuel L. Jackson character Mr Glass.

Collider spoke to Jason Blum about the upcoming movie, who gave a few more interesting details about it. Information thus far has been (intentionally) vague, hyping up the upcoming release. Questioning Blum on whether “Glass” could be considered a superhero movie, he had this to say:

Of course, it’s a kind of superhero movie, for sure. I do consider it that, yeah. It’s very different. I would say it’s not a Marvel movie, but a superhero movie.

The previously revealed synopsis teased a confrontation between Mr Glass and The Beast (James McAvoy), per the below media release.

From Unbreakable, Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn as does Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, known also by his pseudonym Mr. Glass. Joining from Split are James McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, the only captive to survive an encounter with The Beast.

Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.

This riveting culmination of his worldwide blockbusters will be produced by Shyamalan and Jason Blum, who also produced the writer/director’s previous two films for Universal. They produce again with Ashwin Rajan and Marc Bienstock, and Steven Schneider, who will executive produce.

No release date for the film has been set as yet.