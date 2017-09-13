Poster for Coco revealed ahead of new trailer

Who would have thought a movie about the “Day of the Dead” could be so cute?! A new poster for Disney Pixar’s “Coco” has been unveiled, with the promise that tomorrow will bring another trailer for the upcoming animated film.

Disney Pixar released the poster on their Twitter page, also announcing that there will be a new trailer to be seen tomorrow. Check out the poster below.

Despite his family’s generations-old ban on music, young Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt). Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead. After meeting a charming trickster named Hector (Gael García Bernal), the two new friends embark on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history.

“Coco” hits cinemas November 22.