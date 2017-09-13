The Flash season 4 : Barry is reborn

Barry Allen is back as The Flash in the promo for the upcoming Season 4, in an episode titled “Hero Reborn”. The teaser shows a bearded Allen, as if he’s spent a lot of time within the Speed Force, where we left him a the conclusion of Season 3.

Running up against an evil time remnant version of yourself is something no one should ever have to do, but that’s exactly what faced Barry Allen (aka The Flash) as he fought to save the life of fiancée Iris West from the God of Speed known as Savitar. Barry’s victory was short-lived, however, as an unbalanced Speed Force began to wreak havoc on Central City, forcing Barry to sacrifice himself for the greater good. With The Fastest Man Alive now trapped inside an extra-dimensional energy, and unknown dangers lurking in the shadows, it will be up to Team Flash to free Barry from his own personal Hell.

“The Flash” season 4 debuts on The CW on October 10 – check out the promo above.