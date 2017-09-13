Casting : Nate Corddry for Locke & Key; Mary Lynn Rajskub for Night School

Nate Corddry is the latest recruitment for “Locke & Key”, the horror/fantasy drama adaptation of the IDW comic by Joe Hill and artist Gabriel Rodriguez for Hulu. The one hour pilot will be directed by Andres Muschietti (“IT”) and has been written by Joe Hill. The star of “Mom” joins cast members Frances O’Connor, Megan Charpentier and Jackson Robert Scott in the adaptation.

Deadline reports that “Locke & Key” revolves around three siblings who, after the gruesome murder of their father, move to their ancestral home in Maine with their mother Nina (O’Connor) only to find the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities. Little do they know, a devious demon also wants the keys, and will stop at nothing to attain them.

Corddry is set to play the character Duncan Locke, the uncle of the Locke children (played by Charpentier and Scott). Duncan does what he can to ease the family’s pain after his older brother’s murder, and he and his boyfriend, Brian Rogers, help Nina and the kids settle into the old family home. Duncan doesn’t seem to think that there’s anything wrong with the house, but he possesses a few critical secrets…

“24” star Mary Lynn Rajskub is set to join Tiffany Haddish, Yvonne Orji, and Taran Killam in “Night School”, a Kevin Hart/Universal comedy. The film is set to be directed by Malcolm D. Lee (“Girls Trip”), and has a release date set for September 28, 2018 (via Deadline).

The pic follows a group of misfits who are forced to attend adult classes in the longshot chance that they’ll pass the GED exam. Rajskub will play Theresa, a hardworking mom with several kids who got pregnant in high school and is now trying to earn her GED.

The script was written by Hart, Harry Ratchford, Joey Wells and Matt Kellard, with additional work by Nick Stoller.