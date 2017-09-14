First look at David Harbour as Hellboy

The “Hellboy” reboot is happening whether you like it or not, and the official Facebook page has revealed the first look at David Harbour in the title role. He definitely looks a lot more detailed than Ron Perlman’s character, showing that they’ve gone to a lot of effort to make the reboot worth it.

The new film is being directed by Neil Marshall, and also stars Milla Jovovich as the Blood Queen, Ian McShane as Professor Broom, and Sasha Lane as Alice Monaghan. Following Ed Skrein’s exit as Major Ben Daimio, a new actor is yet to be officially announced but it was reported recently that Daniel Dae Kim was in final talks to take on the role.

UPDATE: Daniel Dae Kim has indeed confirmed his involvement via Twitter.

No official release date has been set at this stage, but it was recently revealed the the title of the film is simply “Hellboy”.