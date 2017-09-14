Terminator 6 confirms director

Skydance have given the subtle confirmation that Tim Miller will be on board to direct the upcoming “Terminator 6” with their event announcement about the new film. Courtesy of Skynet’s Army, the event is set for a few days time in LA and promises a conversation with James Cameron and Tim Miller about their collaboration on the upcoming “Terminator”.

Join filmmakers James Cameron and Tim Miller on the Paramount Lot for an exclusive conservation with The Hollywood Reporter’s Matt Belloni about their collaboration on the upcoming Terminator.

For the court’s record, I’d like to note that the above spelling error of “conservation” is SIC, it’s not mine.

The “Deadpool” director’s name has been circling since Cameron announced his intentions to reboot the franchise, but up until now there’s been no official announcement confirming as such. Miller’s inclusion as a collaborator with Cameron on the 6th film is as good a confirmation as any.

No doubt the upcoming event will shed even more light on what to expect for the new “Terminator”.