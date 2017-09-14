Casting : Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, Maniac, The Irishman, The Happytime Murders, Supergirl season 3 & Alec Baldwin

“Clerks” star Brian O’Halloran has told ComicBook.com that he will appear in Kevin Smith’s “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot”. The actor played Dante Hicks in the first two “Clerks” movies, however has hinted that he could be playing a variety of characters from his other Smith movies”

“Yes, I’m definitely going to be a part of that. We’re going to have a couple of very funny bits with the Kevin Smith characters that I’ve portrayed. I’ve portrayed a number of them at this point, so I think we’re going to bring a variety of them back.”

The intended “Clerks 3” never came to fruition, so no doubt fans would be keen to have a homage to the film in the upcoming “Jay and Silent Bob” film.

Jemima Kirke of “Girls” fame is set to appear alongside Emma Stone and Jonah Hill in the upcoming Netflix series “Maniac”, reports Deadline. Justin Theroux is also on board the 10-episode series.

Filming for the show is underway in New York City, with all episodes to be directed by Cary Fukunaga. Patrick Somerville wrote it based on the 2014 Norwegian series, and it revolves around the fantasy worlds of Hill and Stone’s characters.

Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” is becoming a crowded affair, with Domenick Lombardozzi, Jeremy Luke and Joseph Russo added to the bill. They join Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel, Ray Romano and Jack Huston in the upcoming film about Frank “The Irishman” Sheehan (played by De Niro).

According to Deadline, Lombardozzi will play Anthony “Fat Tony” Salerno, head of the Genovese crime family. The drama is about Sheeran, a reputed hitman suspected of involvement in the disappearance and murder of Teamsters leader Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino).

Elizabeth Banks is joining Melissa McCarthy and Maya Rudolph in the dark comedy “The Happytime Murders”, STXfilms have announced. The production began filming in Los Angeles this week. In the Brian Henson-ditected film, it’s centred on two clashing detectives, one human and the other a puppet, who are forced to work together to find the killer who’s murdering the former cast of “The Happytime Gang,” a classic puppet show.

McCarthy is the lead detective in the show, with Bill Barretta performing Phil Phillips, the puppet detective. Banks will play a burlesque dancer named Jenny, with Rudolph playing Bubbles, Phillips’ secretary. It’s set for release August 17, 2018.

The forthcoming documentary about John DeLorean is putting Alec Baldwin in the driver’s seat, with the actor playing the iconic automaker in scripted scenes (via Deadline). The film is being directed by Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce, and it has a release date in 2018.

The film will document the life of DeLorean including his rise to stardom and fall from grace, including narrative scenes and interviews with those who knew him best.

“Sheena Joyce and Don Argott are two of the most intelligent and creative filmmakers that I’ve come across over the last many years. Their documentary, The Art of the Steal, is among my favorites of all time and I look forward to collaborating with them on their inventive take on the life of John DeLorean,” said Baldwin.

Chad Lowe is set to direct an episode of “Supergirl” season 3, but will also appear as a guest star in the series. He will appear in the fourth episode of the season entitled “The Faithful” as character Thomas Coville, a charismatic religious leader with a surprising connection to Supergirl — his cult basically worships the Girl of Steel. He’s a deeply spiritual man, committed to preaching his faith and transforming his followers’ lives (news via EW).

He will also direct one hour of the season, with episode 7 titled “Wake Up”. Lowe joins new cast members including Odette Annable as Reign, Adrian Pasdar as Morgan Edge, Carl Lumbly as M’yrnn J’onzz, Yael Grobglas as Psi, Emma Tremblay as Ruby, and Olivia Nikkanen and Izabela Vidovic in the recasting of young Alex and young Kara Danvers, respectively. Erica Durance also joins the cast in a recast of Laura Benanti as Kara’s mother Alura.

“Supergirl” returns to The CW on October 9.