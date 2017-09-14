Wonder Woman 2 employs The Expendables writer

Following the news that Patty Jenkins will be directing the second instalment of “Wonder Woman”, Variety has the news that Dave Callaham, co-writer of “The Expendables” will join Patty Jenkins and Geoff Johns in penning the screenplay for “Wonder Woman 2”.

Jenkins and Johns have been working on the script for months, and now Callaham will join them at the table to complete the scripting. Plot lines haven’t been revealed as yet, but Jenkins has previously stated that she’d like the story to jump ahead a few decades and have it take place in America during the Cold War.

In addition to “The Expendables”, Callaham also has a story credit for 2014’s “Godzilla”.