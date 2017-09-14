Trailer : The Foreigner

The final trailer for action-thriller “The Foreigner” has been released, starring Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan. Chan is now 63, but you wouldn’t know it as he’s still kicking as much butt as usual.

Directed by Martin Campbell, the film will be in theatres from October 13. Check out the action-packed trailer above.

The film tells the story of humble London businessman Quan (Chan), whose long-buried past erupts in a revenge-fueled vendetta when the only person left for him to love — his teenage daughter — is taken from him in a senseless act of politically-motivated terrorism. In his relentless search for the identity of the terrorists, Quan is forced into a cat- and-mouse conflict with a British government official (Brosnan), whose own past may hold clues to the identities of the elusive killers.