Release dates: Hellboy & John Wick 3

Both “Hellboy” and “John Wick: Chapter 3” have been given release dates, with both flicks due to hit in 2019.

Neil Marshall’s “Hellboy” reboot will come out January 11, with David Harbour in the lead role. It’s worth noting that Lionsgate haven’t officially announced the release date yet, and the news comes via ScreenRant. The first look at Harbour as Hellboy came yesterday, along with the confirmation that Daniel Dae Kim would be taking on the role of Major Ben Daimio. Kim is taking over the role that was originally assigned to Ed Skrein, who later dropped out following whitewashing criticisms. No official synopsis has been revealed for the film, but “Hellboy” comics creator Mike Mignola helped write the script.

The third instalment of the “John Wick” series has been slated for a summer release, officially set for May 17. Starring Keanu Reeves in the title role again, “John Wick: Chapter 3” is also set to be the last film in the franchise. Chad Stahelski returns for the third time to direct the flick. News via Deadline.