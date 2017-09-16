Purists rejoice! Jamie Lee Curtis returns for Halloween reboot!

How it’s gonna work – wig & CGI? Screwing off those crappy latter sequels from the canon? Flashback sequence to open the movie before a reanimated Busta Rhymes takes over as the modern-day hero? – I dunno, but bedrock Betty, this is nifty!

Not only is “Halloween” godfather John Carpenter returning to the series (he’s executive producing and has expressed interest in composing – hell yeah!) but so is his leading lady, Jamie Lee Curtis.

According to her tweet, the “Halloween” heroine will reprise her role as Laurie Strode once more. Considering the character was killed off in “Halloween Resurrection”, there’s going to have to be one hell of an explanation backing up her return. Considering time travel and dream sequences haven’t been a part of the franchise, it’s unlikely that’s how they’ll explain Strode’s return.

Previous intel suggested that the new film will take place directly after the events of “Halloween II” – in other words, it’ll be a “period piece” – and fill us in on previously unseen moments from the ’80s Michael Myers shopping (for bodies) spree.

Universal Pictures has set an Oct. 19, 2018 release date for the film – which Curtis has billed as the final bout between Myers and his do-gooder sister Laurie.

The movie, being produced by Trancas International Films, Blumhouse Productions, and Miramax, hails from the lens of “Pineapppe Express” helmer David Gordon Green. Green co-wrote the script with that film’s star Danny McBride.

Carpenter, also tagged a “creative consultant” (in other words, he likes the idea for this one, so he’s giving the film his blessing), said previously “38 years after the original ‘Halloween,’ I’m going to help to try to make the 10th sequel the scariest of them all.”

The last “Halloween”, 2012’s “Halloween Resurrection” was produced by the acclaimed troupe at skidmarked toilet tissue with financial assistance from ill-informed teenagers so here’s hoping for a cracker this time.