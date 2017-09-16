Claire Foy to play Lisbeth in The Girl in the Spider’s Web

The role of Lisbeth Salander has been given to Claire Foy for “The Girl in the Spider’s Web”, the follow film up to “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”. The film is being directed by Fede Alvarez, who recently directed “Don’t Breathe”.

Regarding the casting, Alvarez stated: “I couldn’t be more thrilled about Claire taking the reins of the iconic Lisbeth Salander. Claire is an incredible, rare talent who will inject a new and exciting life into Lisbeth. I can’t wait to bring this new story to a worldwide audience, with Claire Foy at its center.”

Foy is replacing Rooney Mara in the role of Lisbeth, who played her in “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”, alongside Daniel Craig.

“The Girl in the Spider’s Web” is due for release October 19, 2018.