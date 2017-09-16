True Lies getting rebooted for TV

Fox is rebooting James Cameron’s “True Lies” for a TV series, with the network committing to a one hour pilot.

The 1994 action-thriller starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis, and Marc Guggenheim is attached to write a script for a TV version. Cameron is set to executive produce the series and McG is onboard to direct the pilot.

“True Lies” follows Harry Tasker, a spy who balances his job and family duties, which becomes more difficult when his wife gets in on the action.

News via EW.