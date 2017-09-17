Joel McHale joins The Happytime Murders

“Community” star Joel McHale is the latest star to join “The Happytime Murders”, the dark puppet comedy to be directed by Brian Henson. He joins Melissa McCarthy, Maya Rudolph, and the latest cast member Elizabeth Banks in the production.

According to the news from THR, the film takes place in a world where humans and puppets coexist, with the puppets viewed as second-class citizens. When the puppet castmembers of 1980s children’s TV show The Happytime Gang begin turning up dead, an alcoholic, philandering, disgraced LAPD detective turned private-eye puppet takes the case with his former human partner (McCarthy).

The film is currently shooting in LA, and McHale is playing a stern FBI agent who is working on the case.