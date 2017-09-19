Trailer : November Criminals

Sony Pictures have released a trailer for “November Criminals”, starring Ansel Elgort (“Baby Driver”) and Chloë Grace Moritz.

Following the death of a classmate, the two take matters into their own hands to investigate what happened to their friend. “November Criminals” is based on the book by Sam Munson of the same name, and is directed by Sacha Gervasi.

The film will first be available on digital 7th November and in theatres from 8th December. Check out the trailer above.

