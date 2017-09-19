Trailer : All I See Is You

Check out Blake Lively in the trailer for “All I See Is You”, where she plays a blind woman who depends on her husband to be her eyes. She regains her sight following an operation, but when it begins to fade again the couple face a whole lot of new issues with life and their marriage.

The film also stars Jason Clarke, Yvonne Strahovski, Danny Huston, Ahna O’Reilly and Wes Chatham. The film is in theatres from October 27, check out the trailer above.

Gina (Blake Lively) and husband James (Jason Clarke) have an almost perfect marriage. After being blinded as a child in a nearly fatal car crash that claimed her parent’s lives, Gina depends on James to be her eyes—a dependence that appears to solidify their passionate relationship. She sees her world in her own vivid imagination with help from James’ descriptions. Despite her disability, the two enjoy a colorful existence in Bangkok, Thailand where James works in insurance and Gina explores life in a foreign country. It seems the only real hardship this loving couple faces is difficulty conceiving a child but when Gina is given the opportunity to have a corneal transplant and regains her vision, their life and relationship are upended. Gina now sees the world with a new sense of wonder and independence which James finds threatening. It is only when Gina suddenly begins to lose her sight again that she finally realizes the disturbing reality of their marriage and their lives.