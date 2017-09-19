First look at Hugh Jackman as Gary Hart in The Front Runner

Hugh Jackman has posted a first look photo as presidential candidate Gary Hart in Jason Reitman’s “The Front Runner”. The biopic began production today, and also stars Vera Farmiga, J.K. Simmons, Mamoudou Athie, Josh Brener, Kaitlyn Dever, Tommy Dewey, Molly Ephraim, Spencer Garrett, Ari Graynor, Toby Huss, Mike Judge, Alex Karpovsky, Mark O’Brien, Sara Paxton, Kevin Pollak, and Steve Zissis.

The film is based on the book All the Truth Is Out: The Week Politics Went Tabloid by Matt Bai, and follows the events in 1987 when Gary Hart was considered the front runner for the 1988 Democratic Presidential nomination. This went awry when Hart was accused of having an extra-marital affair with Donna Rice (played by Sara Paxton), and while the two denied the accusations, it resulted in Hart withdrawing his Presidential candidacy. What followed was a tabloid shitstorm (for lack of a better word), in which the personal lives of everyone in Hart’s life was put to the public.

There’s no release date set for the film as yet, but you can check out the first look image below with Jackman in the role of Hart.