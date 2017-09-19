Moviehole

Movie News

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle teaser revealed ahead of full length trailer

Katie
Posted on

The second trailer for “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” is being revealed on Wednesday, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has given us a teaser look at what’s to come before the new footage.

The film is offering a more modern look at the classic game, which first appeared on screens in 1995, starring Robin Williams. Jake Kasdan directs the new film, which is set within the same universe as the older film, rather than offering a complete reboot.

The modern take on the film is seen through the technology, as an example, as the players are drawn into the game via a video console as opposed to the 90s version of a board game.

Take a look at Johnson’s teaser below.

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” is due out Boxing Day.

Four high school kids discover an old video game console and are drawn into the game’s jungle setting, literally becoming the adult avatars they chose. What they discover is that you don’t just play Jumanji – you must survive it. To beat the game and return to the real world, they’ll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, discover what Alan Parrish left 20 years ago, and change the way they think about themselves – or they’ll be stuck in the game forever.
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

To Top