Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle teaser revealed ahead of full length trailer

The second trailer for “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” is being revealed on Wednesday, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has given us a teaser look at what’s to come before the new footage.

The film is offering a more modern look at the classic game, which first appeared on screens in 1995, starring Robin Williams. Jake Kasdan directs the new film, which is set within the same universe as the older film, rather than offering a complete reboot.

The modern take on the film is seen through the technology, as an example, as the players are drawn into the game via a video console as opposed to the 90s version of a board game.

Take a look at Johnson’s teaser below.

A teaser before our worldwide trailer debut this WEDNESDAY. The game continues, but this time it plays YOU. Now get on my back..#JUMANJI pic.twitter.com/kiBdltA5Qi — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 18, 2017

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” is due out Boxing Day.