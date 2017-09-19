First look at Michael Sheen and David Tennant in Good Omens

Principal photography for “Good Omens”, the Amazon Prime Video production, has begun in London and the first look of Michael Sheen as Aziraphale and David Tennant as Crowley has been revealed by showrunner Neil Gaiman on Twitter.

Gaiman is also the author of the acclaimed novel alongside Terry Pratchett, from which the series is based. Check out the first look image below.

The new series stars Sheen as Aziraphale (a somewhat fussy angel) and Tennant as Crowley (a fast-living demon) who’s grown rather fond of their lifestyles on Earth and is not happy about the upcoming war.

Full press release:

Filming has begun on Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming six-part series, Good Omens as revealed by Showrunner Neil Gaiman on Twitter with a photo of multi-award-winning actors Michael Sheen (Masters of Sex, Passengers) and David Tennant (Broadchurch, Doctor Who) as lead characters Aziraphale and Crowley.

Based on the acclaimed novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, Good Omens will be filming for the next six months in London, Oxfordshire, Forest of Dean and locations in South Africa. Equal parts humour and horror, fantasy and drama, it is written by Neil Gaiman (American Gods) who is serving as Showrunner and will launch in Australia in 2019 on PrimeVideo.com.

Commenting on the start of production, Showrunner Neil Gaiman says: “People have fallen in love with an angel and a demon in a book by Terry Pratchett and me, and they have been excited and nervous to see how they would appear on screen — and I was probably the most nervous and excited of all. This is a first look. Michael Sheen is the best and finest of bookseller angels, David Tennant the coolest and most delightful of demons. Together they are one hell of a double act (or do I mean, heavenly?).”

Good Omens was commissioned for Amazon Prime Video by Amazon Studios and for BBC Two by Patrick Holland, Controller, BBC Two; Shane Allen, Controller, BBC Comedy Commissioning and BBC commissioning editor Gregor Sharp. It is being produced by the comedy team at BBC Studios, the BBC’s commercial production arm, Narrativia and The Blank Corporation, in association with BBC Worldwide.

Good Omens will launch globally on PrimeVideo.com in over 200 countries and territories in 2019 including in Australia. BBC Worldwide distributes rights for Good Omens internationally, after the series premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The series will be brought to the screen by the highly acclaimed director Douglas Mackinnon, whose credits include Doctor Who, Outlander and the standalone Victorian episode of Sherlock: The Abominable Bride, winner of the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Television Movie last year.

About Good Omens

According to The Nice And Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch, (the world’s only completely accurate book of prophecies) the world will end on a Saturday. Next Saturday, in fact. Just before dinner.

So the armies of Good and Evil are amassing, Atlantis is rising, tempers are flaring. Everything appears to be going according to Divine Plan. Except Aziraphale, a somewhat fussy angel, and Crowley, a fast-living demon — both of whom have lived among Earth’s mortals since The Beginning and have grown rather fond of the lifestyle — are not actually looking forward to the coming war. And someone seems to have misplaced the Antichrist…

About the Authors

Neil Gaiman is the award-winning author of books, graphic novels, short stories, and films for all ages, including the Oscar-nominated Coraline. Some of his most notable titles include the groundbreaking Sandman comics series, The Graveyard Book (the only book ever to win both the Newbery and Carnegie medals), and The Ocean At The End Of The Lane, the UK’s National Book Award 2013 Book Of The Year. The film adaptation of his short story How to Talk To Girls At Parties and the television adaptation of his novel American Gods will be in released in 2017. Born in the UK, he now lives in the United States.

Terry Pratchett was the acclaimed creator of the global bestselling Discworld series, the first of which — The Colour of Magic — was published in 1983. As a young journalist, Neil Gaiman was the first person ever to interview him. Terry’s books have been widely adapted for stage and screen, and he was the winner of multiple prizes, including the Carnegie Medal, as well as being awarded a knighthood for literature. He died in March 2015.