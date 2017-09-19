Trailer : All The Money In The World

The official trailer for “All The Money In The World” has been released, starring Michelle Williams, Kevin Spacey, Mark Wahlberg, Romain Duris and Charlie Plummer.

Directed by Ridley Scott, the film is based on the true story of the harrowing kidnap of J. Paul Getty III.

It’s released in theatres from January 4, 2018 – and in the meantime check out the first trailer above!

Rome, 1973. Masked men kidnap a teenage boy named Paul. His grandfather, J. Paul Getty, is the richest man in the world, a billionaire oil magnate, but he’s notoriously miserly. His favorite grandson’s abduction is not reason enough for him to part with any of his fortune. All the Money in the World follows Gail, Paul’s devoted, strong-willed mother, who unlike Getty, has consistently chosen her children over his fortune. Her son’s life in the balance with time running out, she attempts to sway Getty even as her son’s mob captors become increasingly more determined, volatile and brutal. When Getty sends his enigmatic security man Fletcher Chace to look after his interests, he and Gail become unlikely allies in this race against time that ultimately reveals the true and lasting value of love over money.