The Croods 2 gets a release date

The follow up to the 2013 animated comedy about cave people, “The Croods”, has been given a release date through DreamWorks, set to be released in 2020. It was originally set for the end of this year, but has since been knocked back and officially announced for September 18, 2020.

The voices of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman and Clark Duke will be returning for the sequel, as well as the addition of Leslie Mann (news via Deadline).

“The Croods 2” is one of a number of DreamWorks animated films in development, which also include “How To Train Your Dragon 3”, “The Boss Baby 2”, and “Trolls 2”.

They’ve also announced another film to be developed titled “SpookyJack”, which will be a comical look under the bed and in the closet of kids’ imaginations. The longline of the movie: Three siblings move into an eerie new home and discover that there are creatures that go bump in the night, from crafty leprechauns to Big Foot to a shy Boogeyman. As such, the kids are forced to take the situation into their own hands and deal with their newfound, unusual squatters. “SpookyJack” has been given a tentative release date of September 17, 2021.