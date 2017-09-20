Linda Hamilton to join old crew in Terminator 6

The next instalment in the “Terminator” franchise is set to be a reunion, with Linda Hamilton officially on board the production, joining James Cameron and Arnold Schwarzenegger for the 6th film.

Creator Cameron made the announcement at a private event, stating “As meaningful as she was to gender and action stars everywhere back then, it’s going to make a huge statement to have that seasoned warrior that she’s become return.”

Tim Miller is directing the film for Skydance and Paramount. The film is returning to its roots by involving Cameron as a producer for the first time since 1991’s “Terminator 2: Judgment Day”.

Schwarzenegger will reprise his role as the Terminator and reunite with Hamilton in her role as Sarah Connor. Conner was a waitress who is being hunted down by an unstoppable killing machine, played by Schwarzenegger, sent from the future. Connor learned that in the future, machines have taken over and that she is the mother of the human resistance leader.

Hamilton first appeared in the 1984 film, and again in 1991’s “Terminator 2”. Hamilton and Cameron sat out the subsequent films that followed.

Of course plot details are under wraps, but the film is being treated as a direct sequel to “Judgment Day”. It will also be treated as an opportunity to pass on the baton to new characters.

“We’re starting a search for an 18-something woman to be the new centerpiece of the new story,” Cameron said. “We still fold time. We will have characters from the future and the present. There will be mostly new characters but we’ll have Arnold and Linda’s characters to anchor it.”

News via The Hollywood Reporter