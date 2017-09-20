Trailer : Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

The second trailer for the 21st century version of “Jumanji” is here, giving a much more thorough look at the upcoming film.

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gilla star as the four unsuspecting players that get sucked into the video game Jumanji (yes, not the board game like its ’95 predecessor) and have to battle the elements and make it out alive.

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” is out Boxing Day in Australia, and December 20 in the States.

Four high school kids discover an old video game console and are drawn into the game’s jungle setting, literally becoming the adult avatars they chose. What they discover is that you don’t just play Jumanji – you must survive it. To beat the game and return to the real world, they’ll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, discover what Alan Parrish left 20 years ago, and change the way they think about themselves – or they’ll be stuck in the game forever.