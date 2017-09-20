Reviewed by Charisma, age 10.

If “The Lego Batman Movie” was for teenagers and Batman fans, then “The Lego Ninjago Movie” is for the rest of us – it’s not only a funnier and more adventurous movie than “Lego Batman” but it’s one of the best family movies of the year.

You don’t have to know the “Lego Ninjago” Characters or own the toys to enjoy this movie.

Set in Ninjago City, the movie focuses mostly on Lloyd and his friends and their secret identities as a group of a super heroic ninja warriors. The bad guy that terrorises the town is Garmadon, who also happens to be Lloyd’s kind-of secret dad.

Sensei Wu comes to help the ninja warriors defeat Garmadon, while Lloyd starts to make friends with his father.

“Lego Ninjago” is more about the adventure than the funny stuff, and that’s what I enjoyed most about it. The interesting story, fun characters (the “baby” is so much fun), cool music and nice family messages make it really good.

Kids, the third of the “Lego” movies is better than “Lego Batman”.