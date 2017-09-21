Trailer : Ferdinand

“Ferdinand” is the cute animated tale of a giant bull with a giant heart, that gets mistaken for a dangerous beast. The latest trailer for the instant classic introduces us to the characters and the voices behind it, with John Cena giving a bit of insight to the character.

20th Century Fox and Blue Sky Studios have released a new trailer and big news about FERDINAND! Nick Jonas has written an original song titled “Home” for the film; and Peyton Manning and Juanes have rounded out the exciting all-star cast alongside John Cena (as Ferdinand), as well as Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs, Gabriel Iglesias, Bobby Cannavale, David Tennant, Anthony Anderson, Flula Borg, Sally Phillips, Boris Kodjoe, Jerrod Carmichael, Raul Esparza, Karla Martinez, and Miguel Angel Sylvester. Inspired by the beloved book “The Story of Ferdinand” by Munro Leaf and Robert Lawson, FERDINAND tells the story of a giant bull with a big heart.

FERDINAND hits theaters everywhere on December 15, 2017!

Peyton Manning is the voice of Guapo the Bull. Guapo acts like he’s brimming with confidence but under that brash exterior, he’s really a bundle of nerves! Thanks to Ferdinand, he learns to overcome his self-doubt.

