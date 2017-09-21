The CW developing a Sabrina spinoff within the Riverdale universe

Popular character Sabrina the Teenage Witch could make a return to TV, with The CW developing a series based on the Archie comic “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”. The network is teaming with Warner Bros Television to develop the one hour drama.

Just don’t expect it to be a light-hearted comedy like the 90s “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” television show you know and love, which starred Melissa Joan Hart in the lead role. “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” will be a supernatural and dark take on the character, much like the “Riverdale” series that it would form a companion to.

The character of Sabrina appeared alongside the Archie characters in the comic books, but has been notably absent from the popular “Riverdale”, a dark take on the characters and turning it into a murder mystery.

“The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” reimagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult, and witchcraft. The series is described as being tonally in the vein of horror classics like “Rosemary’s Baby” and “The Exorcist,” and will see Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature as a half-witch, half-mortal while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family, and the daylight world humans inhabit.

The series is being eyed for the 2018-19 season, and will have the same team involved as on “Riverdale”: Lee Toland Krieger to direct the project, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa writing, as well as Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Jon Goldwater on board as executive producers.