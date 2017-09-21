Gal Gadot in talks to go Deeper with Bradley Cooper

“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot is in early negotiations to hop aboard “Deeper” alongside Bradley Cooper. Kornel Mundruczo is on board to direct the film, with Max Landis having penned the script for MGM. Landis will also produce the film alongside David Goyer, Kevin Turen, Russell Ackerman and John Schoenfelder.

According to Deadline, “Deeper” sees a disgraced astronaut embarks on a mission to reach the bottom of a newly discovered oceanic trench, theorized to be the lowest point on Earth. He encounters an increasing level of danger and soon finds himself in a psychological (and physical) fight against mysterious forces.

Gal Gadot will soon reprise her popular “Wonder Woman” role in the sequel, which has Patty Jenkins back on board to direct.

No production schedule for “Deeper” has been announced as yet.