Happy Halloween! Love Chucky xo

Good news horror fans, your Halloween plans just got locked in thanks to this creepy little doll.

“Cult of Chucky” will be available to stream via Netflix this October, just in time to scare the pants off you this Halloween. The film will be available on DVD/ Blu-ray and digital platforms from October 3rd, and presumably on the streaming service following this.

IGN have the news, but have no official date as yet. You can check out the trailer here for a peek at what’s to come.

Confined to an asylum for the criminally insane For the past four years, Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif) is erroneously convinced that she, not Chucky, murdered her entire family. But when her psychiatrist introduces a new therapeutic “tool” to facilitate his patients’ group sessions – an all-too-familiar “Good Guy” doll with an innocently smiling face – a string of grisly deaths begins to plague the asylum, and Nica starts to wonder if maybe she isn’t crazy after all. Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent), Chucky’s now-grown-up nemesis from the original Child’s Play, races to Nica’s aid. But to save her he’ll have to get past Tiffany (Oscar-nominee Jennifer Tilly), Chucky’s long-ago bride, who will do anything, no matter how deadly or depraved, to help her beloved devil doll.