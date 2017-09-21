Moviehole

Escape Plan 3 already underway

So Sylvester Stallone’s “Escape Plan 2” hasn’t even been released yet, but production is already underway on the 3rd instalment in the franchise. Dave Bautista, Jaime King, Lydia Hull, and Tyler Jon Olson all rejoin Sly in the next film, which will also star newcomers Max Zhang, Devon Sawa, Harry Shum Jr., Malese Jow and Sergio Rizzuto. John Herzfeld is at the helm of the film.

Deadline reports that “Escape Plan 3” sees Ray Breslin (Stallone) and Trent DeRosa (Bautista) join forces again in order to rescue one of their team members who is held captive at the penitentiary known as Devil’s Station, a prison where no one ever gets out.

Stallone took to Instagram to tease the filming, alongside star Bautista, in Mansfield Prison.

The original “Escape Plan” teamed Stallone with Arnie Schwarzenegger, who didn’t appear past the first movie, instead seeing Bautista in his place.

No word yet on release dates for “Escape Plan 2: Hades” or “Escape Plan 3” at this stage.

