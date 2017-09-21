Trailer : Murder on the Orient Express

The latest trailer for murder-mystery “Murder on the Orient Express” has dropped, from 20th Century Fox.

From the novel by best-selling author Agatha Christie, “Murder on the Orient Express” tells the tale of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone’s a suspect and clues are everywhere. Kenneth Branagh directs and leads an all-star cast including Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley and Josh Gad.

There are clues to be found. Everyone is a suspect. Make sure to look for a NEW clue hidden in this latest trailer. Visit CluesAreEverywhere.com to uncover more clues and learn about the suspects aboard the Orient Express.

See it in cinemas from November 10th! Can you solve the mystery?

