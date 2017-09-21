Trailer : Peter Rabbit

Peter Rabbit makes the jump from beloved storybook character to the big screen in this irreverent, contemporary comedy with attitude. Peter’s feud with Mr. McGregor (Domhnall Gleason) escalates over both the vegetable treasure in McGregor’s forbidden garden and their rivalry for the affections of the warm‐hearted animal lover who lives next door (Rose Byrne). James Corden voices the character of Peter delivering a delightfully entertaining mix of mischief, adventurous spirit, and charm, with Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki, and Daisy Ridley performing the voice roles of the triplets, Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cottontail.

Cast: Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson

Voice cast: James Corden, Daisy Ridley, Elizabeth Debicki, Margot Robbie

Director: Will Gluck

See it in cinemas from March 22, 2018!