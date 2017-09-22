Amityville: The Awakening finally gets a release date

It’s been more on-again off-again than my last relationship, but it seems that “Amityville: The Awakening” has finally locked down a release date.

The horror flick, which has been moved around the release calendar 4 times now, will be available free- exclusively on Google Play from October 12th to November 8th. The film will also receive a limited theatrical release from October 28, just in time for some Halloween spookfests.

The movie stars Bella Thorne, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Jennifer Morrison, and Cameron Monaghan and was written and directed by Franck Khalfoun. In the movie, Belle (Thorne) and her family encounter a strange phenomena when they move into their new house. Belle begins to suspect her mother (Leigh) isn’t telling her everything. It’s then that she soon realizes they just moved into the infamous Amityville house where between illusion and reality lies evil (via Deadline).

A new clip for the next chapter in the “Amityville” franchise has also been revealed, check it out below!