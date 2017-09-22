Unbreakable actors added to cast of Glass

M. Knight Shyamalan’s dual sequel to “Unbreakable” and “Split”, titled “Glass”, has added some more cast members to its bill. Spencer Treat Clark and Charlayne Woodard, who both starred in “Unbreakable” have been added to the much anticipated thriller.

Clark and Woodard join Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson from “Unbreakable”, and James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy from “Split”. Willis is returning to the role of security guard David Dunn in “Glass”, who is imbued with superpowers, while McAvoy is back as Kevin Wendell Crumb, a man with multiple personalities, including the creature known as The Beast.

In “Glass”, Dunn is pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Elijah Price, aka Mr. Glass (Jackson), emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men. Taylor-Joy will be back in the role of Casey Cooke, who was the sole survivor of McAvoy’s Crumb in “Split”. Sarah Paulson is also on board the new film, but in an as-yet undisclosed role.

Clark will be back as Willis’ son, while Woodard is returning to play Jackson’s mother. Shyamalan in directing the new film, and will also be producing alongside Jason Blum. News courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.