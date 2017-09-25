5 GIVEAWAYS IN 5 DAYS – DAY 1 : Rough Night blu-rays

Welcome to day 1 of Moviehole’s 5 Giveaways in 5 Days!

First up, to celebrate the release of “Rough Night” on DVD and blu-ray, we have 10 copies on blu-ray to give away!

When 5 best friends from college reunite after 10 years for a wild weekend getaway in Miami, their partying takes a outrageous turn as they accidentally kill a male stripper. Join Scarlett Johansson, Jillian Bell, Zoe Kravitz, Ilana Glazer and Kate McKinnon as they attempt to cover it up. This will be a entertaining film for your audiences to enjoy.

For your chance to win a copy, simply enter your details below and let us know the director of “Rough Night”?

You have until midnight tonight to enter.