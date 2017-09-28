Moviehole

Giveaways

5 GIVEAWAYS IN 5 DAYS – Day 4 : Dead Again in Tombstone blu-rays

Katie
Posted on

Welcome to day 4 of Moviehole’s 5 Giveaways in 5 Days!

To celebrate the release of “Dead Again in Tombstone” on DVD and blu-ray, we have 10 copies on blu-ray  to give away!

Dead Again in Tombstone is the sequel to Dead in Tombstone, which follows Guerrero who returns from the dead to protect a stolen relic from falling into the hands of a gang of soldiers, which will ultimately cause hell upon earth. Starring the iconic Danny Trejo, this is one film not to miss.

For your chance to win a copy, simply enter your details below and let us know the movie that Danny Trejo starred in alongside Nicolas Cage?

You have until midnight tonight to enter.

Your Name

Your Email

Your Answer

Your Postal Address

captcha

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

To Top