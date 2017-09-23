Mark Hamill to work with Guillermo Del Toro

I get it, he’s Luke Skywalker and that’s – and nothing wrong with it – as good as it gets for Mark Hamill. Sure, he’s had some super success as a voice actor too, but as an “actor”, the biggest payday and best bone thrown in the direction of Mark Hamill will always be the “Star Wars” series. Still, it is a pity with his return in this new “Star Wars” sequel series that Hamill can’t milk that a little longer and squeeze himself into some bigger movies after Luke hangs up his cape (for good). Guess it could still happen, and there has been some talk about a possible Oscar nomination for his performance in “The Last Jedi”, but signing up for more TV guest roles is, I believe, Hamill essentially confirming an inner-belief that nothing much will change for him after this current “Star Wars” series comes to a close. Again, nothing wrong with the role in the new Del toro series, but I do still quietly hope for a little bit more of a Hamill resurgence on the silver screen. If it happens, it happens .. I guess.

Presser :

Mark Hamill, Lena Headey and David Bradley join the cast of Guillermo del Toro’s Trollhunters for Season 2

Mark Hamill, Lena Headey and David Bradley have joined the second season of Netflix’s critically-acclaimed series DreamWorks Trollhunters, from Guillermo del Toro. They join an already star-studded cast from season one that includes Kelsey Grammer in his Emmy-winning role as Blinky, Ron Perlman (Bular), Steven Yeun (Steve), Anjelica Huston (Queen Ursurna), Jonathan Hyde (Strickler), Amy Landecker (Barbara) and Charlie Saxton (Toby). The late Anton Yelchin is featured in the lead role as Jim Lake, Jr. and completed recording through season 2.

DreamWorks Trollhunters features a tale of two fantastical worlds that collide in an epic saga. Set in the fictional suburb of Arcadia, our unlikely hero, Jim, and his two best friends make a startling discovery that beneath their hometown lies a hidden battle between good trolls and bad, the outcome of which impacts their lives forever.

Hamill voices the unknown older brother to a member of the Trollhunting team but has pledged his loyalty to the evil Gunmar.

Headey plays an extremely powerful and evil sorceress who must be stopped at all costs, while Bradley voices a mysterious figure known to have great magical powers — but the Trollhunters find he’s not the mystical wizard they expected.

Season two, premiering later this year, picks up with Jim entering the Darklands by himself, leaving his best friends and fellow Trollhunters, Toby and Claire, behind.

The Netflix original series premiered on Dec 23, 2016, with the first-ever 26-episode debut. In February, del Toro announced a second season of 13 episodes would debut in late 2017.

Earlier this spring, DreamWorks Trollhunters lead the Creative Arts Daytime Emmys with six wins, more than any other program, including writing for an animated program (Marc Guggenheim), directing (Rodrigo Blaas, del Toro), casting (Ania O’Hare, Mary Hildalgo) and a voice acting win for Grammer.

DreamWorks Trollhunters is created and executive produced by del Toro with Marc Guggenheim (Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow), Rodrigo Blaas (Alma) and Chad Hammes (Dragons: Race to the Edge) and Christina Steinberg (Rise of the Guardians) serving as executive producers. Dan Hageman (The Lego Movie, Ninjago) and Kevin Hageman (The Lego Movie, Ninjago) serve as co-executive producers.